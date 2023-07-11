Editor: In response to Arthur Scott, there are over 500,000 NCAA athletes in the United States. Less than 100 are transgender athletes.
That is hardly “a takeover” as you claim. You are the one who seems to be fear mongering.
Thank you for reading!
Jenni Pizzino
Lake Havasu City
