Editor: I am not ashamed to say I’m inspired by the beauty of the desert landscapes which surround us. From the awesome vastness of the open spaces, to the tiny, almost invisible features we nearly miss if we don’t pay attention. Unfortunately, we’re increasingly seeing damage by careless individuals tearing through the desert trails on their off-road vehicles. Often they’re creating their own new trails.
What too many people do not think about is the impact recreation has on our environment. Once a new trail is created, the desert takes forever to recover. It is very easy to destroy native habitat and cultural sites if you drive off the trails. These sites have great value to native tribes and to those studying how people lived in the past. This region has been inhabited for thousands of years, and there are still traces of those who came before us all around. The early people that lived here believed the entire river valley held spiritual significance, and their descendents still believe this. It’s not hard to understand if we pause to study our surroundings.
When we go out and enjoy hiking or 4-wheeling, we should be conscious of how easily the beautiful desert landscapes can be altered or destroyed by thoughtless actions. It is very disheartening to see trail signs, petroglyphs, or historic buildings vandalized. Some of the rock glyphs are over 1,000 years old. When an archaeological artifact is destroyed or taken from the environment, it loses context, which is everything to people that study this. These items are irreplaceable. When visiting any archaeological site, please do so with respect.
Our cultural heritage should be available for the generations to come. Stay on trails, keep your trash contained, and shoot in designated areas, cleaning-up after yourself. Take nothing but photographs---those pictures will preserve memories and take up far less space than anything you pick up. Let’s all help keep our public lands intact and open for our enjoyment.
Arizona Site Stewards help monitor some of these special places. If you are interested in finding out more or in volunteering with this program, please check the AZ State Parks and Trails website and the volunteer opportunities.
Jenny Anderson, Arizona Steward Regional Coordinator
Lake Havasu City
