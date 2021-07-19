Editor: Regarding the Covid situation and its variants, let’s all remember the old saw “ignore it long enough and it’ll go away,” and then apply the ostrich maneuver – stick our heads in the sand and our rears in the air and think we’re hidden. Covid, like climate change, is just another hoax, right? It’s not really hot; we’re just being told that.
Yeah, I know, the ostrich part is a big hoax, too. Ostriches don’t really do that; only humans.
Jerry Claborn
Kingman
(1) comment
Jerry - [thumbup][cool][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.