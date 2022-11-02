Editor: In response to John Wensing’s letter titled “Dishonesty.”
He has obviously been watching too much CNN or MSNBC. Does he not know this Justice Department went after parents when schools were teaching CRT (Critical Race Theory) and the Justice Department will not charge Biden for his role in his son and brother’s dealings (Oh, yeah-Russian dis-information)?
Just think of Trump doing this. Where would he be now? You know that answer: jail!
But Democrats get special treatment from the Justice Department. Can you say Hillary, or Eric Holder, or John Brenner? I could go on but these are the facts, so start doing research before you spew your B.S.
The American people see right through it, and ask yourself two questions; are you better off now than under President Trump? And, two; what accomplishments has Joe Biden made?
