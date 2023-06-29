Editor: Why are we supporting the war in Ukraine? Our government and media insists that it is in support of democracy.
Ukraine has anything but democracy. How can the media lie so much and mislead the public and then call for stopping free speech due to mis information. Who decides what is miss or disinformation? It is only the media and the democrats who decide.
There the ones who are always lying. Ukraine is a corrupt country, and we give tens of billions of dollars to them for what we can’t even track where the money actually goes. Some accounts say at least 20% isn’t even reaching where it’s supposed to go.
So someone is getting rich on taxpayer dollars. In the meantime, we are slowly losing our democracy. We have both republicans and democrats supporting this war. While the arms makers ( the industrial war machine) gets rich while our country slips deeper and deeper and debt. If our government sees this war as a war for democracy. That should show you this is how they think we should be living, blocking news they don’t like closing churches they don’t like stopping political opposition by jailing them while keeping the true crooks in power with the help of the government agencies like the IRS the FBI, CIA, homeland security, et cetera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.