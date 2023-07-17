Editor: How do we the American people get answers for things our politicians are doing, and laws they pass? An example is the student loan forgiveness program that the Biden signed and the Supreme Court said was unconstitutional. Now it seems Biden has just ignored the courts and is doing it again. What kind of leadership is this? It teaches people to cheat and lie. The Biden administration does this constantly. You can’t get honest answers from the media because they are part of the problem. We are slipping, quicker and quicker into a third world administration. Cheating, lying and stopping free speech are all the normal now. Unfortunately, Democrats think this is OK. If Donald Trump did this, would it be OK? We all know the answer.
Jerry Courtney
(2) comments
Deep down I think we all felt and even chuckled that there were two tiers of justice regardless of which party was in charge, shamefully we just accepted corruption and government as going hand and hand. But, now the corruption has gotten out of hand possibly treasonous and we can no longer laugh at it or accept it!
I suspect that one of the reasons we accepted transgressions from our Politian’s is when they were occasionally caught, they would due the time and we felt that blind lady justice was keeping the scales balanced. However, we are now learning that the very agencies that we trusted to enforce the law are covering up for crooked elected officials. All of the “I’s” & “T’s” have yet to be dotted and crossed and because of the complicity of the DOJ and involvement of equally corrupt foreign governments may never be. However, all of the unanswered shell corporations and documented wire transfers, 5+ year Hunter investigation, sweetheart plea deal, closing of the White House cocaine case, closing of Clinton investigation, closing of Supreme Court leak investigation, Jeffrey Epstein mysterious suicide, FBI Plan “B”, all indicate that either we have the most incompetent legal system since the Keystone Cops or a system that is designed to protect its own, or maybe both?
One common denominator between all of the above and most of the crime in our major cities is the Democrats are in charge…coincidence?
Jim
Jerry I'm with you on this. The demorats are a curse in this country and will stop at nothing to gain power so they can have a one party nation. Biden is a ruthless criminal and flaunts his criminal actions everyday. The FBI and DOJ have been weaponized to target anyone who disagrees with the left. Sadly the news media is right there giving them support. I just can't understand that there are regular people who have voted demorat that can't see what their party is doing to this country. Just Bidens open border policy should be enough to show them what kind of a person Biden is. There is nothing good for our country with this lawless open border nonsense. I think the black community is starting to see through the demorats as the demorats have used them for ages and most of them are still living in poverty. The demorats make all kinds of promises but history has proved that their promises are hollow. This idiotic student loan forgiveness is just another way for Biden to buy votes plain and simple.
