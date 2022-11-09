Editor: This 86 year old citizen, disabled Marine veteran has dutifully communicated my concerns via internet and USPS multiple times, never receiving anything more than an automatic form response. My communique is always civil and pertinent.
Since my elected representatives, both Senate and House, fail to serve me, I turn to the entire body of Congress to address my concerns. Member of Congress, for over 80 years I have, as a volunteer, served my country-in peace and at ware. I continue to serve my beloved country, the once “Shining City on the Hill” not so shiny anymore. I have earned standing.
This “God Blessed” United States of America, founded by men of moral charter, wisdom, and integrity would run this Congress out of town on a rail. The state of your governance is deplorable-not the people, not the citizens. All national problems burdening this nation are the result of failed governance. You, the members of Congress, enjoying your elite, princely elegant, secure lifestyle at the expense of “We the Citizens’ have utterly failed to uphold your oath to protect the Constitution, to protect “We the People.”
Instead, you waste precious Congressional Governance time and taxpayer funds on divisive issues that only serve your political ends.
I most seriously ask, does it not bother you that the “polls” reveal the public disdain for your performance at governance, and frankly for many of you personally for your personal behavior, in and out of Chamber.
It is difficult for me to imagine anything more dishonorable than the deceit of a politician who dishonors, disadvantages, and/or harms their constituents. Frankly, this is all that I have observed for years. Few of you deserve to be respected, honored, or salaried. Congress should be our bulwark against tyranny, not the progenitor of it.
Most thoughtfully, painfully, emphatically, a response would be appropriate from a Congressman or Congresswoman, not from a Congressional Aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.