Editor: In response to the letter about the column by Rich Macke, president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald, published August 14: Apparently the news media that Democrats watch never report on crimes done by Democrats. They don’t know about Hunter’s laptop, Russian collusion, Hillary’s emails, Brennan’s lies to Congress, or even Eric Holder’s contempt over Fast and Furious. Not only is the media complicit but Big Tech withheld Hunter’s laptop with help from 51former intelligent agents (Democrats, of course) saying it was Russian disinformation so that was suppressed causing people to vote for Biden, who if they knew about what was on the laptop say they would not have voted for Biden.
Now we know all that was a lie and just imagine if Trump’s son had this laptop, anyone who doesn’t think it would be different really needs to stop voting or pay a little attention because they’re being led down a dark and dreary Road.
