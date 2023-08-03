Editor: I used to believe the phrase “Trump derangement syndrome,” whereas the Democrats always blame Trump (and still do). But now I believe they’re just deranged. How can you impeach a president over a call about possible corruption having to do with Joe and Hunter Biden, then find out corruption allegedly did happen and the same people who thought the call was impeachable see the actual crime as not impeachable — is this not deranged? And now you see the corrupt Department of Justice charging Trump on charges that we all know or should know will be struck down by the Supreme Court.
But in the meantime, they put Trump through trial after trial while he runs for president knowing their case is flawed and weak, this again shows if you’re Republican, you get charged with crimes with no merit, or they will make up something like the Russian collusion as to misdirect the people. It’s like the “squirrel effect:” They do the crimes, then say, “look, squirrel.” That’s why all Trump’s indictments are right after Biden’s crimes are made more obvious. It amazes me that Democrats see no evidence against Biden and how Hillary Clinton was never charged on destroying evidence that was subpoenaed. Is it because they are Democrats? Of course it is, and they know it is and don’t care. They hate America the way it is and will change it if you let them. Then voters who put them in charge will be thrown under the bus, and they will have no clue what happened just as they do now.
