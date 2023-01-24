Editor:We have such a big division in our country and it seems the Democrats just don’t know or just chose to ignore facts. Unfortunately our media (mainstream) give no real facts so most of their viewers don’t know. Even when they’re doing research Google, the main search engine is run by Democrats so mainly all facts, or so-called facts, are left out if it hurts the Democrats. So I guess you can’t blame the Democrats because they don’t know facts. Democrats still think Trump was influenced by Russia only because their media CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC, PBS, Etc. hasn’t reported it yet. Imagine if president Trump’s son was the one with the laptop Hunter Biden had, do you honestly think mainstream media would have hidden that during an election? Of course they wouldn’t.
Jerry Courtney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.