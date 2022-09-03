Editor: I watched the president give his speech — or lecture is more fitting. How can he have the hate towards Republicans who want to make America great again by calling them fascists and the most extreme threat we face today? He’s told the world that Republicans are violent, want to take away freedom and voting rights and violent protests aimed at the FBI. Do they forget what they have done to this country in the last few years. They couldn’t handle the fact Donald Trump was elected president, they said they would impeach him even before he was sworn in. There was the Russian collusion based on lies from their own leaders, then they impeached him twice on a phone call. They closed down the country for covid and lied about all of it. Then they actually had FBI raid the home of President Trump; why did they not raid Hillary’s home for the top secret documents she had on at her home on the server and the email she destroyed along with her BlackBerry? Why didn’t they raid Hunter Biden’s house, and even Joe for that matter — is it just because they’re Democrats? Then after Joe becomes president he puts our country in the worst situation we have seen in our lifetime, yet Republicans are fascists.
The Democrats closed pipelines, they wanted to pack the Supreme Court, they want to get rid of the electoral votes, they want to do away with the filibuster. Now that sounds pretty fascist to me when you have the FBI and intelligence agencies in bed with you along with big Tech mainstream media Hollywood, etc. Yyou never have to worry about getting caught doing wrong.
