Editor: The builders and real estate agents are having a great time adding more and more homes to our city. What are we going to do when we run out of water? No one seems to be concerned, With population increasing, the demand for water will also increase. Until this situation ends, we will run out of water sooner than many people think. This building mania has to get under control or we will be left high and dry, Remember, this is the desert. It can easily return to what it was before the lake was formed. The article in Thursday’s paper, “drought stricken west” should make you wonder where we ae going. God save us!
Jerry Czarnowski
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.