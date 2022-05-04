Editor: We are we going to get our water in the future? They are building more and more in this city. It’s inevitable that we are going to run out of water in the very near future if a moratorium is not put on future building in this city. (If it’s not already too late). We’re going to be in big trouble in the near future with the current number of number of homes in this city. It has to get under control. We are already in danger of losing Lake Mead as a source. If we lose Lake Mead, we will not only lose that source of water but also the source of electricity. The dam at Lake Mead generates our power.
Mr. Mayor, it’s up to you and the City Council to put some control on what’s happening to our city. Please, don’t abandon us.
Jerry Czarnowski
Lake Havasu City
