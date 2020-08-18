Editor: I recently read and heard that the NFL will no longer allow military and police honor guards at their games. Yet they are still allowing players to kneel during the national anthem and they will be playing the black anthem before our anthem. Maybe they should have BLM and Antifa march around the field before the game. I am quite disgusted with the NFL and its policies and will no longer be a fan and watch any games.
Jerry Gillen
Lake Havasu City
