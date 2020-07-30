Editor: So Nancy Campbell wants to impose a flat fee on every water meter in town. That means that an elderly couple living in a 1400 sq. ft. house would pay the same for water service as a younger couple with two or three kids or someone lives in a 4000 sq. ft. golf course house or someone who owns a vacation rental that rents it out to a mob of people a couple of times a month.
Jerry Pockrandt
Lake Havasu City
