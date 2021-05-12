Editor: I don’t understand why the left is so upset about the ballot audit. As certain as they are that the election was on the up and up, no defaced ballots, no illegal votes, no fraud what so ever, I would think that they would welcome the audit. In fact I think they should tell the Republicans to go ahead and waste two years and $23 million like Robert Mueller did In his unsuccessful attempt to find collusion between President Trump and the Russians, to prove themselves right.
Jerry Pockrandt
Lake Havasu City
