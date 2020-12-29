Editor,: A modest proposal. As Congress nears a passage of a new pandemic recovery bill, I would like to make a suggestion.
I am supportive of government efforts to bring monetary relief to businesses. We need to do what we can to keep our economy and particularly small businesses viable. We are all in this together. Help we give to business benefits us all. Those tax dollars are allocated to the benefit to all Americans.
My suggestion is that as a prerequisite to receiving federal aide, there is an agreement from business to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines: mask requirements, social distancing, basic hygiene, etc. We all have reciprocal responsibilities. We need to be united in doing our part.
The vaccine is here. Hope is on the horizon. We can save countless lives if we follow basic, simple medical advice. We can do this together. A house divided against itself cannot stand.
Jess Garrett
Lake Havasu City
