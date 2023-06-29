Editor: Socialism and social democracy are both variants of a governing philosophy often referred to as statism. Statism may be defined as the principle or policy of concentrating extensive economic, political and related power and control within the state.

Other variants within statism are communism, fascism, Nazism, and progressivism.

