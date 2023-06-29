Editor: Socialism and social democracy are both variants of a governing philosophy often referred to as statism. Statism may be defined as the principle or policy of concentrating extensive economic, political and related power and control within the state.
Other variants within statism are communism, fascism, Nazism, and progressivism.
Each and every one of these variants of statism operates at the cost of individual liberty. And each of these variants, including social democracy, flies in the face of the Constitution of the United States of America which has the intent of greatly limiting the role and power of the federal government over the lives of the citizens. This is something that social democrats reject or seem not to understand.
