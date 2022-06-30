Editor: Relocating the Mohave County Fair adjacent to the quiet, peaceful, semi-rural Walnut Creek Estates has as many hidden agendas as are transparent.
There are serious, significant problems. Start with water — there is none —however let's say perhaps a private owner of a public water utility could make a deal taxing the Walnut Creek Water Company's weak and failing infrastructure and possibly depleting the wells that feed about 400 homes in the community.
It has been said at the County meetings the new fairgrounds could dump 15,000 gallons of sewage every day into our septic area. They spoke about a fair that would attract many thousands of people a day, almost every day of the year with success guaranteed by virtue of our famous Route 66 branding.
They want to use BLM land to create a public/private (money making) business enterprises even if the people of Walnut Creek, and all of its senior citizens, are among the immediate collateral damage.
I can't help but wonder if a business for profit still fits the land use description by the BLM?
And what about crime? A fair this big as in Tucson comes with thousands of crimes a year that spread into the community. How would you like all your hard work and home equity to vaporize as your market value drops; your quiet neighborhood transformed into a high crime area; to deal with unimaginable traffic density; dust, air and noise pollution, crowds cheering into the nights?
Moving the Fair adjacent to Walnut Creek Estates is a big money grab disaster. Only because the BLM land is cheap does the BOS favor our location despite the fact everything they need is on 640 acres near Kingman Airport.
Will the BOS throw the people of Walnut Creek Estates to the wolves to save a dirty buck?
Jim Consolato
Kingman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.