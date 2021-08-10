Editor: As the Board of Education deals with the complexities of dividing up the funds available from their budget, I would like to remind them to not overlook the needs of a very special segment of the school’s population. No one would doubt the necessity of providing for the students who fall in the group with 30 IQ points below average as their challenges are obvious. My concern is with the population who are 30 point above the norm, i.e. the gifted. From this group will come many of the future leaders of various high tech fields such as medicine, science, space exploration, and more. As these young people progress through the grade, they are frequently met with challenges. Different obviously from those who qualify for Special Education services, but worthy just the same. I trust the Board will address their needs.
Jim Dean
Lake Havasu City
