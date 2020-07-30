Editor: Webster tells us that “racism” is the belief that one’s own race is superior. That word should not exist as there is only one race on this planet. That is the human race. One’s body color is simply the result of where our ancestors chose to live. Those living closer to the equator have a darker skin color that those who lived in more northerly (or southernly) locations. You might hate someone because of their words or actions, but it seems silly to hate because their great (50 times) grandfather settled his family closer to the equator than yours.
Jim DeMeire
Lake Havasu City
