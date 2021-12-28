Editor: It’s often difficult to discuss publicly one’s heath, that said I want to let everyone know mine to help extend the lives of others if possible.
Hopefully early detection of any unnormal condition must be discussed with one’s doctor, this should be well known. Having dealt with cancer for over 12 years now I have heard many times one must leave Havasu to get the best of care.
I have had special needs required an ambulance ride to Phoenix for certain care over the years. The past few years I have found the treatments required for me are handled locally and the Cancer Center of HRMC. The ability to stay at home and get the same quality treatments are without a doubt, most preferred. I wish to thank and compliment the entire Staff and doctors of the Cancer Center.
Doctor’s Nicholas Roman, Radiation Oncologist and Michael Lyster, Hematologist Oncologist, and their support professional and staff. Thank you for keeping going.
Jim Durham
Lake Havasu City
