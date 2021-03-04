Editor: You are spot on with the editorial “Distribution overhaul needed to fix state’s failed vaccine efforts.” I’m a winter vacationer (snowbird) from Minnesota. My wife and I came with hopes of getting vaccinated while we’re here — I’ve spent hours on my laptop trying to get appointments for the shot, to no avail. Meanwhile our friends and neighbors back home are getting theirs. I suppose some would say, “good, go back home and get yours then”! We’re leaving Havasu a month early to go back to frigid Minnesota and get the vaccine. I hope Arizona and/or Mohave County will find a way to improve their Covid vaccine distribution.
Jim Faber
Alexandria, Minnesota
