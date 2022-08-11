Editor: I’ve been reflecting on past life decisions. As a lifelong Democrat, I voted twice for Barack Obama, and most recently trusted Joe Biden’s call for a new normalcy. And here it is, a new normal that is unacceptable.
As far as I’m concerned, high prices, a proxy war with Russia – with China hovering – spiking violence throughout the country and growing societal discourse cannot be considered normal.
At first, I believed our new administration meant well, but wasn’t getting the results they sought. Now, after continued bad results without admitting it, I believe the Biden team has gotten the precise results they intended. I’ve made mistakes, as most have, but these days, as we see our society teetering on chaos, I pledge to do better.
Recently, I’ve been revisiting my disdain for Donald Trump and his brash, egotistical style. While he was all of that, he delivered a solid economy even during the pandemic lockdowns. For the first time in my lifetime, peace was erupting in the Middle East. Our global adversaries were quiet, while domestic crime and drug abuse were declining.
And then I thought of my vote for Joe Biden and his results. The contrast was startling. And then I re-considered Trump. While he certainly can be rude and bombastic, most of it was reaction to attacks on his person, his policies or his family.
I’m here to say to you I have seen the light and the light is bright. Now, if he’d just change his hairdo, I’d feel better voting for him if he runs in 2024. And you know, I hope he does both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.