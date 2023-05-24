Editor: Dedicated Democrats thank President Joe Biden for successfully ending the tumultuous Trump Era, fulfilling his promise of a new normal.
And while many aspects of his presidency have caused new ebbs of turbulence, it should not be seen as faults. Let me explain.
As a seasoned politician, who better could confront the challenges we face than Joe Biden? While the Ukraine war may have caused economic hardships, we must accept that as a means to defeating our greatest adversary.
His rejection of Russia’s repeated calls for peace talks may appear misguided, yet Biden’s world-class understanding of international affairs and influence must be respected. As a side note, criminal investigations into Biden’s supposed influence peddling are pure partisan politics.
Of course, even if true, who wouldn’t help their family achieve financial independence? When power is thrust upon us, who wouldn’t use it for personal gain? It’s called human nature and should not be seen as a fault.
I could go on defending what the far-right media frames as Biden’s “anti-American” intent: absolute vaccine mandates, our all-electric fight against climate change, spending increases that grow our economy, social upheaval to achieve social equity, or unfettered immigration without dehumanizing rules.
None of these initiatives should be seen negatively. What some rudely call “faults” are the strengths exhibited by the Biden presidency.
A brave new world lies dead ahead and it is our job to embrace our fate. Thank you, Mr. President.
