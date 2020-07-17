Editor: I ask the question: Why now? Dr. Fauci is a wise Washington, DC survivor who over the years became connected to powerful people around the globe. In a recent interview, he admitted ‘herd immunity’ will undoubtedly stop the virus before a vaccine is available.
But wait, his lockdown and mask wearing insistence has delayed achieving that.
Now that medical equipment and beds are readily available, why not lift the lockdowns and allow us to achieve immunity? I asked, ‘Why now?’ Why not lockdown for the SARS pandemic at the turn of this century? He was in charge back then.
Why not lockdown during the deadly H1N1 (Swine Flu) outbreak during the Obama years, and why not for this past ‘19-’20 influenza season, the deadliest in 100-plus years? But why now? Early on, he knew C-19 was a H1N1 strain. He knew what to expect. Why this sudden, never before attempted lockdown strategy that has led to economic and societal damage? I conclude by asking our community to ponder and debate this question: Why Now?.
Jim Hardy
Dewey
