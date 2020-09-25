Editor: Why is health care so bad in this town? My wife has been having severe sciatica pain for a 10 days and she can’t get in to see anyone in this town until sometime in mid September. We love this town but if this is our future we will sell our house and move.
Jim Hayes
Lake Havasu City
