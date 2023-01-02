Editor: Several years ago, I hesitantly registered as a political Independent. I did so because I couldn’t stomach what each of America’s political parties were becoming—political parties not catering to the people’s needs but to their separate party’s perceived exigencies.

The Senate had become a Millionaires Club and the House a “Free Gift of the Month Club.” A vote for term limits legislation at the time would have remedied this situation. No one then, nor now, had the guts to forward this agenda.

