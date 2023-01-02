Editor: Several years ago, I hesitantly registered as a political Independent. I did so because I couldn’t stomach what each of America’s political parties were becoming—political parties not catering to the people’s needs but to their separate party’s perceived exigencies.
The Senate had become a Millionaires Club and the House a “Free Gift of the Month Club.” A vote for term limits legislation at the time would have remedied this situation. No one then, nor now, had the guts to forward this agenda.
Then, on Jan. 6, we had one of the nation’s most frightening bolts of lightning hurled into our midst, the assault on our Capitol.
And how did our two fractious political parties respond to this terrible threat to democracy? They formed up into a circular firing squad and attempted to cut down each other.
So much for uniting our nation at a time when perilous international threats are being parked on our front door steps.
The threat could be likened to a situation that threatened our country some 246 years ago as we deliberated about going to war against the world’s greatest superpower, Great Britain.
It was at that time that wise old Ben Franklin proclaimed, “We must hang together or, most assuredly, we will all hang separately.”
Get it? “United we stand, divided we fall.”
I would be remiss if I didn’t offer up a rallying call to address dealing with our mega-political problem. Here it is in the words of famous poet/philosopher Pogo: “We have met the enemy and HE is US!”
Don’t let our country’s political divide benefit the Russias, the Chinas, the Irans and the North Koreas of our world, because they understand the benefits of the notion of “Divide and Conquer.” It’s a jungle out there, Tarzan, and we must unite to confront these denizens of the wild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.