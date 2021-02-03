Editor: Parts of the city are giving the whole city a reputation for being a “litter bug city.” While State Route 95 gets picked up once in a while, its parallel route, Lake Havasu Avenue, doesn’t. Few people walk there because of a lack of sidewalks in many areas, so not many people have made note of the amount of litter present.
A crew of four, starting from South Palo Verde Avenue and heading north, would make a major difference.
The same crew would then return to Palo Verde via the walking/bike path. A “snowbird” did parts (Bahama to Palo Verde) of it last year, but it needs picking up again.
P.S. If the legislature put a deposit on plastic liquor bottles, a lot of litter would be eliminated.
Jim Litchy
Lake Havasu City
Jim, take a trash bag with you on your next walk. Do something with it. Stop looking for others to appease your disturbance...maybe organize a Jimmie Litter Foundation. If trash blows onto to my property from the neighborhood, I pick it up. No crying, no citation needed, no orange jumpsuit, get it together and grab a plastic bag.
an idea, which might already be available. Give people who owe fines the ability to work off those fines by picking up trash. Give a section/area to be cleaned and an amount of reduction in fines that will be credited. Later either state, county or city personnel could verify that the work was done. If work is done to the satisfaction the person gets the credit. If not the person must return and complete the work.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Years ago I worked off a fine for jaywalking down on the coast. The judge had me fill three bags along the Pacific coast highway. When I went to drop off the bags at the lifeguard station I got 3 more and filled them too. It saved me money and I felt good afterwards for the work I did. All it took was a good judge and a city that had a simple system set up to document my work. I could have taken the trash bags to a fire station or the police department too.
