Editor: After reading recent letters to the editor, I wonder where these people get their "facts."
They ramble on against the Democrats with no truth in their letters. We have way too many ads on television by both sides that are mostly lies and misrepresentations of the facts. It makes me just wish the election would get over so I don't have to see these lies anymore.
Riding around town I see all these Trump flags and wonder why anyone supports this con-man who only cares about himself and his big money donors. He is not fit for his job and is destroying our reputation with the other countries.
Nobody respects us anymore; they just go along in fear they will be the next one we try to overthrow or bomb.
I'm sure I'll be called a crazy liberal by some but I suggest you look up what the word means instead of using it as a four letter word.
Jim Mc Cullough
Lake Havasu City
Well said, Jim. And I notice the number of places that do not have trump flags or garbage signs. I look upon them as being Biden supporters and I do see a lot of Biden flags waving proudly in the breeze - they're called the Stars and Strips. And if you to think about it, were Jesus to come back today he would be called a crazy liberal and, being swarthy, he would also be considered as one of "those " people.
