Editor: I read the article about sanctuary cities and I have to disagree with the small group whose members think their rights are more important than others.
Maybe when the virus hits you personally you might wake up. I feel you have rights until they affect my rights; we have to look at what is best for the majority not for the chosen few.
If you don’t protect your customers maybe you won’t have any. This virus has had a bad effect on many people losing jobs and the government not helping. When you put people in a corner you need to look out — when they have nothing left to lose, it will be chaos.
I think it is time for Trump to grow up and admit he lost and help the incoming president as past leaders have done, and let’s get rid of the losers flags all over town.
Jim Mc Cullough
Lake Havasu City
