Editor: How long do we have to see all these Trump flags and "**** Biden" flags? Trump lost. Get over it. We are spending a lot of time and money recounting ballots that will not change anything.
Liz Cheney is being crucified for telling the truth instead of following the cult leader who doesn’t know how to tell the truth and is destroying the Republican Party.
I thought after the election we were done with all the political ads for a couple years but they are started already. By election time we will be so tired of them we won’t care who wins.
Jim Mc Cullough
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
It truly is pathetic to see all of these fools still flying "Loser 2020" flags. And then there are the really stupid ones flying "Loser 2024" flags. Nothing dumber on the face of the earth than people still supporting the twice-impeached, lying, crook.
