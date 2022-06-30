Editor: Last night I went to the debate for city council and other state and federal offices, it seemed more of a Republican meeting with questions about 2020 election and abortion.
I was almost surprised at the candidates saying they still think the election was stolen and build the wall, bringing cheers from the partisan audience. They refuse to believe the evidence given to them there was no fraud.
There was one candidate from Kingman for Congress I can support: Adam Morgan.
He is more from our area and more familiar with our needs the other two were from Phoenix area, and Gosar didn’t even show up just like he missed the debate on PBS.
The city council was interesting with some different ideas. The debate for governor on PBS was a joke. It looked like a cat fight between Lake and Karrin with everyone interrupting each other.
I don’t feel I could support any of them. I will be glad when I don’t have to hear all their lying ads on TV the same ad three times in a half hour is annoying.
Jim McCullough
Lake Havasu City
