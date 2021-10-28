Editor: Riding around town I see all the Trump 2024 flags, I thought political ads were only for six months or so before the election. I am surprised people still believe in this conman who tried to overthrow the country because he lost. He can’t run if he is in prison where he belongs. Also to the people with the “F... Biden” flags, you really show how brain washed you really are, you disgust me.”
Jim McCullough
Lake Havasu City
