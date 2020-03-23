Editor: Our union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99, represents people who work in food and drug stores throughout Arizona (among other places, including medical offices). Our members continue to show up for work every day as they did before COVID-19 was even a word that we used.
They know what the stakes are for them and their families. In this crisis they are on the front lines, bringing food and medicine and some normalcy into this crazy life that we are living.
These courageous workers deserve the public’s patience and support. They should not have to be confronted by angry, irrational and sometimes violent customers. They are doing their jobs under extreme circumstances that were unfathomable even one week ago. Please give them respect and room to work.
Please remember that social distancing is the best tool we have to get home without bringing a potentially deadly virus to our parents, grandparents, spouses and kids.
We are going through the same things you are and we are trying to help. The next time you see us in your grocery or drug store, please don’t yell at us, don’t threaten us, and don’t make our lives or our jobs any harder. Just say “thank you.”
Jim McLaughlin
President of UFCW Local 99 and a vice president of the UFCW International Union. UFCW Local 99 represents 23,000 workers throughout Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
