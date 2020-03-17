Editor: First let me say that I love the snowbirds that come here to our city for the winter. This city wouldn’t be what it is today without your visits, but we now have a problem and need your help to solve it. Our medical services here will not be able to handle an outbreak of the coronavirus. There aren’t enough rooms at our small hospital and the support system here would be stretched to the max. We permanent residents can’t pack up and head home because we are home. So if you would consider heading home this year a little earlier it might be better for everyone. But, please be sure to return in the fall when conditions are back to normal.
Jim Nimesgern
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.