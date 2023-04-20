Editor: Since governing is the art of compromise I would like to make the following offer to my friends on the other side of the aisle.
I will agree to ban abortions unless the health of the mother is threatened or is the result of rape or incest if you will support the banning of automatic weapons. Thus saving thousands of lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.