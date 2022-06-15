Editor: I'd like to propose an easy, and for most of us, a painless fix for Social Security and Medicare. First off, you have to acknowledge that both are insurance programs. If you can do that, the rest is easy.
Here is my idea. If you earn $250,000 yearly, or more, you don't get Social Security or Medicare. Let's be honest. With that income you should not need it. If you do need that monthly government check you have a problem. Get out of debt! Social Security was meant to keep people in their homes and allow them to have the basics of life. If your earnings fall below that $250,000 mark then you can start getting Social Security. And by the way, after 7 or 8 years, you get back all that you have paid into the fund. I checked. It's true. And in case you are wondering, I broke even several years ago. Part two of my "fix" is to remove the cap. In other words, if you are still working and earn more than the current cap, then you pay more. The sliding scale of what one pays continues upward with your income. Why should someone who earns $1 million per year pay the same as someone who earns $100,000 per year? The formula for a comfortable retirement is easy. Get out of debt. I am surprised at how well I live on my limited income with no debts.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
Ah Jim, you neglected to recognize the employer's matching contribution.
Seems you really have no idea.
Suggestion: use your time organizing a group who will assemble CARE packages to be sent to those displaced in Ukraine by Putin's war.
-RobertsonO
