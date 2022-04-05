Editor: Stop the madness! Left and right. We must unite to save our way of life. Now. Today. Not MAGA/Trump. Not AOC/"Woke." Not Sinema/Gosar. Something more insidious than Stop the Steal. I am talking about a news item in Monday's sport section that said Major League Baseball may allow catchers to send signals to the pitcher ELECTRONICALLY!
Is nothing sacred? I was appalled some years ago when some catchers started painting their fingernails white so the pitcher could see the signal. I say if the pitcher can't see the guys wiggling fingers from that distance he shouldn't be throwing baseballs towards some poor batter at 100 miles per hour. Guaranteed Yogi Berra, Smokey Burgess and alike would have NEVER painted their nails.
I am not anti-technology by any means. I like my computer. My smart phone. My Kindle, etc. But electronicizing (?) catchers signals? That's a step too far. Just like the Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush. And yes, there is such a thing.
