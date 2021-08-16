Editor: For most of my life I was under the impression that Republicans were all for local control. Get the federal government off our backs. Let local entities make local decisions. Guess I was wrong. Governors are making the rules for local school boards now with the full support of their followers. No masks in schools. And if a local school board dares to go against their executive orders, funding will be withheld, or worse. So middle age and older men know what is best for children? How many kids have to get sick? How many will die? All because some jerk wants to please his base of voters. Republicans used to stand for something. Now they stand for nothing. But putting kids life’s in danger? That is a step too far. Wake up parents before it is too late for your kids.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
Jim - [thumbup] You called it! But I have found that overall Republicans hate children - consider their de-funding education as an example - and this latest move to endanger children's lives is truly disgusting.[thumbup]
