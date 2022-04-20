Editor: This might be an idea to help those who have daily rentals in their neighborhoods. How about a City ordinance that requires any home, condo or multiple unit building that rents for a period of less than 30 days to have a sign in the front yard, clearly visible from the street, that identifies the home owner or property manager and states that the home is a short term rental? The phone number of that person must be clearly visible. This might make owners and property managers more likely to better screen their renters. I know of a home in the Golf Course area that had 16 people staying there and all of them had off road vehicles parked up and down the street. Clearly a city code violation as to occupancy isn’t it? Also, the City needs to cross check online to get addresses of all homes being rented short term and see if they have business licenses and if they are paying the proper sales, bed and property taxes.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
