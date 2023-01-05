Editor: Has anyone else enjoyed watching the gavel to gavel coverage of the Republicans attempt to find a Speaker of the House? Maybe it is because I was a Political Science major in college. And while the pundits are having a field day and decrying the process, I see it differently. I see it as Democracy at its purest. Yes it is messy. But that is what we do. I believe it was Winston Churchill who said something like Democracy is a terrible system, but it is the best we have. In the end, Republicans will find a Speaker. They will do it without violence. And Democrats will live with the decision. At least until the next election when we will do it all over again. All the attempts to overthrow the last election failed for good reason. If you find your blood pressure hitting new highs over all of this I have a couple of suggestions. First, relax and enjoy the show. It is better than most of what is on TV these days. And second, if the outcome of the election or selection of Speaker is not to your liking, get to work for your party. There is another chance to get your way coming up soon. Work within the system to make changes. The system works in the long run. Messy though it may be.
Jim Rosensweet
(0) comments
