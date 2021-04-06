Editor: I got a kick out of Mr. Warner’s recent letter to the editor blaming the Democrat-controlled Supreme Court for Trump’s loss. Ahem. Aren’t six of the nine Justices labeled as conservatives? And weren’t three appointed by Trump? Maybe Trump appointed the wrong judges? No. Not possible. Trump does not make mistakes. He has said so several times. No matter how much you may hate the idea, it is time to admit that Joe Biden is the President. He won. Over 60 courts of law have said that there was no evidence to overturn the election. How about turning all that negative energy into something positive? You don’t need to like our president. Just accept the fact and get on with your life instead of abscessing about Trump. Go play some golf. That is what our former President is doing.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
