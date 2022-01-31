Editor: As a retired Realtor with 40 years of experience selling Lake Havasu City real estate, I have some thoughts on the “affordable housing” controversy.
These so-called affordable homes cost upwards of $200,000 and more. They are generally under 1,000 sq. ft. in size. And they have around $400 per month association fees to pay for and maintain the amenities. Now tell me how someone making $15 per hour can qualify to buy such a home? Can’t be done.
They probably don’t have the down payment and cannot afford the monthly payments. These will be second homes and retirement homes. And honestly, I have no problem with that. But let’s be honest, these will not help those who are looking for a nice place to live but cannot afford several hundred thousand dollars to buy it. There is also another argument that we need more housing so Havasu can continue to grow. And that I do have a big problem with.
Why do we need to grow any larger that we are today? Has growth been good for L.A.? Phoenix? Does growth lower your taxes? No. Studies show that it raises taxes to pay for the infrastructure needed to accomadate the new residents. Roads. Sewers and water lines. Schools. Police and fire personnel all need to be added and developers’ fees do not cover the costs.
So what is the answer to the need for affordable housing?
To be honest, I really don’t know. Then there is the argument that we need the land for manufacturing jobs. Really? I have lived here for over 50 years and have seen piles of money thrown at attracting manufacturing jobs with very, very few results.
The best use of Industrial Development money might be to encourage ASU and MCC to grow.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
Jim, I'd suggest that townhouses or apartments get built in town to provide affordable housing. Greater density per acre and shared amenities could make living in Lake Havasu affordable. I have to agree, given that developers cannot guarantee that the homes they want to build won't become second homes for the vacation crowd or AirB&B businesses.
