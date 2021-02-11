Editor: So the City is buying buses and vans for the transportation system....again. What happened to the buses from the last bus system. Guess we should have mothballed them knowing that some future City Council would give it another try. I know they want to serve those who can’t drive. The elderly. The infirm. Admirable goals. But I have a question. How do those folks get to the bus stops? Same problem as the last couple of times we’ve tried this. And whatever happened to the trolley from years ago. Maybe we should have saved that too. And isn’t it about time the City look into subsidizing air service? I think we’ve tried that 4 or 5 times. I believe we have a few private “dial-a-ride” services in town. How about giving those who qualify, low cost passes to use. I think that would be much cheaper. More efficient and would benefit local businesses. There is a need for a transportation system to help those who cannot drive. But this current idea ain’t it. Waste of money.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
