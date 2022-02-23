Editor: For years I have heard Havasuvians complain that we send a lot of tax money to Washington, Phoenix and Kingman and get little of it back. Ever wonder why? I believe that the people we keep electing are more interested is serving their extreme right wing agendas than doing their job of serving those who elected them.
In the past few decades the only one who seems to be trying to get some things done is State Representative Leo Biasiuccci. He is trying to get State Route 95 repaved and some money for the second bridge to the Island. All the others are intent on pursuing the most popular conspiracy theories of the day. Some years ago we had a Republican State Senator who his own party removed from committee assignments because he could not cooperate with his own party. He was too far right even for them. So we elected him to a seat in the County.
To my Republican friends.....I know you will keep winning elections here. But how about finding some candidates who will actually do their job and represent all of us, not just the extremes in your party? I commend Rep. Biasiucci for at least trying but I really don’t believe that the State is going to repave State Route 95 or contribute money to build the second bridge. Why should they?
Mohave County and Lake Havasu City have such poor elected leaders in Kingman and Phoenix that those in charge know that there will be no repercussions if that money is spent in some other community where the elected leaders get some respect from their fellow elected representatives. Ours are just a bunch of clowns.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
