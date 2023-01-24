Editor: There are legitimate differences between Trump’s refusal to voluntarily turn over documents at his home and Biden’s cooperation in doing so. But there is one key similarity. Both either knowingly broke the law or allowed incompetent staff to do so. In both cases those involved need to do the right thing and not run for any other office again. And, I hate to say this, but if this gets any worse for Biden, he should do the country a favor and resign from the Presidency rather than put the country through another two years of turmoil. With Republicans in charge of the House, you know that they will spend the next two years pursuing Biden instead of doing the people’s work. Democrats will spend their time trying to block them and again, the country’s needs will be ignored. Mr. President. You blew it. What should have been a meaningful four years will bog down into a mud-slinging slugfest that you cannot win. Either get this mess cleaned up fast or move on to an early retirement. Both men need to put the United States welfare ahead of their personnel ambitions.
Biden might do so. Trump won’t.
