Editor: Dear Kandi and Kelli: As I read about you in the newspapers and also read your letters to the editor I can feel your pain coming through your words. And as I hate to see people and animals suffer, I make this offer to you. I will help you pack so that you can leave this hellhole of what is now a blue state. I can only imagine your pain as you see your dreams of having your orange hair idol back in power.
It must be hard to go through the day fearing the knock on the door as one of those evil Democrats come to take your guns. Maybe you should be looking to one of those south American paradises where there is one man rule and those who disagree disappear into the night.
