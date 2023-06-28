Editor: So the City is thinking about building a second swimming pool. Outdoors. At the Aquatic Center. I wonder if anyone has considered the cost of maintaining an outdoor pool here in the summer. Our current pool is used more hours by swim teams and classes than the general public gets to use it. Currently, according to the City website, the pool is available for “open swim” four hours a day and not every day. Swim teams and exercise classes get more hours in the pool. If the pool were open many more hours to the public and the cost to swim lowered I bet we would see many more families using it and increasing revenue. Several years ago I checked and was astonished to find that the pool loses about $600,000 yearly!
How about going back 30 or 40 years ago when the high school was planning to build their own pool. The City and school district could cooperate on this project. As originally proposed, the school would have exclusive use of the pool for a set number of hours for practice, classes and meets. The pool would be open evenings for the public. Building another pool along side the current money pit just does not make sense.
