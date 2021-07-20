Editor: Attention, Republicans: You are being scammed by that wiley old socialist, Joe Biden. Yep, he’s got your number.
He is allowing social media and Fox News to convince you that getting vaccinated is a government plot. Contrails didn’t work out so he’s letting you fall for the vaccine conspiracy theory that getting the shot will kill you. That sneaky devil. Since almost 100% of those in hospitals are unvaccinated and since most of those folks are obviously Republicans, he’s getting rid of the competition. Forget that your hero Donald Trump got his shot before most of us. Ignore the science and facts. Hold your ground so that the Democrats can take over for good. Show Joe that you won’t be pushed around by a government that is trying to save your life. Wait until the Republican National Committee figures out that they’ve been had. It will be fun to watch Fox News explain how they fell for the scam.
Or you could just put your brain back in gear and get the shot.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
Jim - [thumbup][beam][wink][thumbup]
